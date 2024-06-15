Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Foot Locker, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:FL)

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FL. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after acquiring an additional 705,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $21,238,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $20,717,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 110.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 383,724 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

