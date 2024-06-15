Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Issued By Zacks Research

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

TRP stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,170,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,297,701,000 after buying an additional 1,492,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,057,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,650,505,000 after acquiring an additional 653,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,583,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TC Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,132,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.