Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Decreased by Analyst

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Yext in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Yext’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Yext’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Yext Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Yext stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.11 million, a PE ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 17,238.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

