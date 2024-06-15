Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Yext, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:YEXT)

Get Yext alerts:

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Yext in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yext’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Yext’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

YEXT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Yext Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 1.22. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

Institutional Trading of Yext

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.