Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:PPL)

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:PPL opened at C$50.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.39. The company has a market cap of C$29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$51.59.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.75%.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.