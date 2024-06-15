Qatar Investment Authority Sells 19,840,073 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 311.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 478,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 362,114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 905.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 779,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 702,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.