Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Qifu Technology comprises about 3.9% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Qifu Technology worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,870,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,415,000 after buying an additional 260,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,082,000 after acquiring an additional 324,618 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 920,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Qifu Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 55,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Qifu Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $20.10 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.