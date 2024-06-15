Quadrise (LON:QED) Trading 6.8% Higher

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.29 ($0.03). 4,142,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,544,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.14 ($0.03).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.
