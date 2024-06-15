QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 2,312,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,147,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $1,028,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,029,503.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $1,028,644.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,029,503.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after buying an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in QuantumScape by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $18,482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in QuantumScape by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 900,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

