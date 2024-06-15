Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $146.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.