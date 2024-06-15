QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $38.54. Approximately 124,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 963,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,687,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after acquiring an additional 536,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 760,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 76,866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at about $5,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

