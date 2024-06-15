Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 106 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $239.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.03 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

