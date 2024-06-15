Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,582 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4,477.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

