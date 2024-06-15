Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $94,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $41,275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 946,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 343,958 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 331.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 912,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 700,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 907,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,789,000 after acquiring an additional 231,202 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

