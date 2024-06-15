Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $7,863,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $318.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.99 and its 200 day moving average is $285.90. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $189.26 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

