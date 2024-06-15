Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $178.01 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.68. The firm has a market cap of $567.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.