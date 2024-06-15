Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its position in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Apple by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $212.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

