Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $246,963,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.