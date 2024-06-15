Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $216.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

