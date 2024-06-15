Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $268,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after buying an additional 606,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after acquiring an additional 592,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $102,982,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $212.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

