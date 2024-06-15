Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $369,000 Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,871,000 after acquiring an additional 727,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 43.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 512,182 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $38,406,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,252.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 340,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after buying an additional 315,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.2 %

LAMR opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average is $111.50. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $122.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

