Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 111,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,404,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $183.66 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

