Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 63 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adobe by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after acquiring an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.35.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $525.31 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.63 and its 200 day moving average is $541.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

