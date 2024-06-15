Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $72.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

