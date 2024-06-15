Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,973,000 after acquiring an additional 547,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,626,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,102,000 after acquiring an additional 108,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,148,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,878 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,023,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,913,000 after acquiring an additional 94,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,003,000 after purchasing an additional 693,985 shares in the last quarter.

BLV opened at $72.06 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $75.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

