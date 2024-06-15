Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after buying an additional 317,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,063,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after acquiring an additional 639,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,234,000 after acquiring an additional 796,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

