Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 707 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after buying an additional 269,152 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,956 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB opened at $35.22 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,357 shares of company stock valued at $816,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

