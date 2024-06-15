Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $113,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after buying an additional 7,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,293,000 after buying an additional 247,674 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,055,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after buying an additional 1,578,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,130,000 after buying an additional 1,269,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.86 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

