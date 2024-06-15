Raymond James Increases Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $52.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 73.85% from the company’s previous close.
Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.4 %
Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.
About Canadian Western Bank
