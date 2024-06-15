Raymond James Increases Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $52.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 73.85% from the company’s previous close.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.