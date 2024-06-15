RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Senior Officer Darren Watt Sells 937 Shares of Stock

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$75,690.86.

RB Global Trading Up 0.1 %

RBA stock opened at C$109.75 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$72.56 and a 52-week high of C$111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17. The firm has a market cap of C$20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.85.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.21. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5137047 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.488 per share. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

