reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Short Interest Update

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,800 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

reAlpha Tech Stock Performance

Shares of AIRE stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. reAlpha Tech has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $575.41.

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. reAlpha Tech had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 2,124.92%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

