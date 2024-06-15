Redwoods Acquisition (NASDAQ:RWODU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODU – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 8,884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 2,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

