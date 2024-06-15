Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $202.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.66 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

