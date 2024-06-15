Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Buys $201,778.10 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.50, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.30. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

