Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Up to $49.50

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.50, but opened at $50.85. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 333 shares.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBCAA

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $120.29 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,155,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.