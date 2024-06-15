Research Analysts Set Expectations for Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $6.81 on Friday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $710.60 million, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Torrid’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Torrid by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

