Reviewing Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) & Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST)

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Muscle Maker and Pinstripes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muscle Maker -1.92% -38.17% -20.00% Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99%

Risk and Volatility

Muscle Maker has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinstripes has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muscle Maker $371.75 million 0.02 -$7.96 million ($0.25) -1.09 Pinstripes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Muscle Maker and Pinstripes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pinstripes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Muscle Maker.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Muscle Maker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Muscle Maker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Muscle Maker and Pinstripes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pinstripes has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. Given Pinstripes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Muscle Maker.

Summary

Pinstripes beats Muscle Maker on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes, Mr. T's House of Boba, and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers through direct- to-consumer using musclemakerprep.com. It operates restaurants in California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in League City, Texas.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

