Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,239,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 863,462 shares.The stock last traded at $111.00 and had previously closed at $112.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 2Xideas AG purchased a new position in Revvity during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,548,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth $1,579,487,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

