Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Insider Brian Kenneth Roberts Purchases 4,300 Shares of Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $16,813.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,352 shares in the company, valued at $212,516.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Brian Kenneth Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 7,500 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $20,175.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 500 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $1,275.00.

Rezolute Stock Performance

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Rezolute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Analysts expect that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RZLT shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

View Our Latest Report on RZLT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,053 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 569.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,403 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rezolute in the first quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute in the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.