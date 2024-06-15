RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $331.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $229.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.29.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

