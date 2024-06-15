Rhona Marie Delfrari Sells 9,027 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.23, for a total transaction of C$236,741.20.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Rhona Marie Delfrari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$525,835.80.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CVE stock opened at C$25.06 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.82.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of C$13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.