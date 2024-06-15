Richard Carucci Buys 25,000 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

V.F. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 50.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

