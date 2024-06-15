Ripio Credit Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $473.97 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $473.97 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,255.52 or 1.00020476 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012704 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00091668 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00165149 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $466.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

