Robert F. Spillane Sells 25,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MGNI stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

