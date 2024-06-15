Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 4.2%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.93 and last traded at $54.01. Approximately 1,890,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,092,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,774 shares of company stock worth $673,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

