Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $584.82.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

ROP stock opened at $549.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $534.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $453.17 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

