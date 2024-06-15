Roth Capital Comments on BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRTX)

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioRestorative Therapies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BioRestorative Therapies’ FY2028 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BRTX stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 61.71.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

