Roth Capital Weighs in on Monster Beverage Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $48.03 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

