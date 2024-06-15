Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) PT Raised to $47.00 at Citigroup

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.62% from the company’s previous close.

RBRK has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of RBRK opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

