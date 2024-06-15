Ryan J. Faulkingham Buys 5,000 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 588.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CODI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after buying an additional 3,673,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 71,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

